Just In: Saudi Declares June 16 As Eid-il-Adha

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has declared Sunday, June 16, as the first day of Eid Al Adha for this year, following the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the beginning of Dhu Al Hijjah on Friday, June 7.

This significant announcement comes as Muslims worldwide prepare for one of the most sacred holidays in the Islamic calendar.

The court’s confirmation on Thursday followed an earlier appeal to Muslims worldwide to watch for the crescent moon.

Although initial attempts by the country’s observatories were unsuccessful, a later witness report from Al Hareeq confirmed the sighting, prompting the official declaration.

According to the court, the moon sighting means that the Day of Arafat, an important day of Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, will fall on Saturday, June 15.

The Day of Arafat precedes the commencement of Eid Al Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, which commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

During Eid Al Adha, Muslims across the world engage in special prayers, feasts, and acts of charity, reflecting the festival’s emphasis on generosity and gratitude.

The Saudi Arabian Supreme Court’s announcement ensures that Muslims globally can synchronize their celebrations in accordance with the Islamic lunar calendar.

This period is also marked by the performance of the Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, required of all able-bodied Muslims who can afford to undertake it at least once in their lifetime.

The convergence of pilgrims in Mecca, followed by the festivities of Eid Al Adha, underscores the profound spiritual and communal aspects of these observances.