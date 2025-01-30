2025 Ramadan: Sultan Makes Fresh Announcement For Nigerian Muslims

The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs has declared that there have been no verified sightings of the crescent moon that would indicate the commencement of Sha’aban 1446AH.

Naija News reports that this announcement, made in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee, is significant for Muslims in the nation, as Sha’aban is the month before Ramadan.

In a statement issued by the Wazirin Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Sambo Wali Junaidu, noted that no reports of moon sightings were received from various committees across the country.

Consequently, Thursday, January 30, 2025, will be recognized as the 30th day of Rajab 1446AH.

“His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has accepted the report and officially declared Friday, January 31, 2025, as the first day of Sha’aban 1446AH.

“The announcement is significant for the Muslim community, as Sha’aban is the month preceding Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam.

“The declaration ensures uniformity in the Islamic calendar, guiding religious observances across Nigeria,” it added.

The Sultanate Council also urged Muslims to follow official announcements regarding Islamic dates and to prepare spiritually for the upcoming month of Ramadan.