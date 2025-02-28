BREAKING: Ramadan Begins Saturday – Sultan Declares

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, has officially declared Saturday, March 1, 2025, as the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Announcing from his palace on Friday evening, the Sultan confirmed that the crescent moon was sighted earlier in the day, Friday, February 28, marking the 29th day of Shaban.

Following widespread reports of moon sightings from different regions, the council verified and accepted the observations, officially confirming the start of Ramadan 1446.

The Sultan urged Muslims to use the holy month for prayers, seeking Allah’s blessings and guidance for the nation and its leaders.

He also emphasized the importance of charity, encouraging support for the less privileged to enable them to observe the fasting period.

With confirmation from Islamic leaders nationwide, Muslims across Nigeria are now set to begin the month-long period of fasting, prayers, and devotion.