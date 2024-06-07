Cross River Taskforce Uncover, Shut Another Alleged Quack Medical Facility

The Cross River State Taskforce on Health Quality and Anti-Quackery, led by Dr. Dan Abubakar, has officially announced the closure of Ben Damare Clinic and Maternity in the Ekori community of Yakurr LGA.

During a press briefing, Abubakar emphasized the importance of shutting down the medical facility after verifying with the State Ministry of Health that it was not a registered facility in Cross River.

He stated that the clinic was deemed unsuitable for providing health services.

According to Abubakar, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force from the Ekori station apprehended the clinic owner and manager and questioned them after they gave written statements.

The individuals, he said, will face legal proceedings in court in the near future.

Abubakar detailed that the task force, in collaboration with local law enforcement, conducted the operation in response to community concerns over rising maternal and infant mortality rates.

Upon inspection, the clinic was found to have numerous deficiencies.

He reiterated the task force’s commitment to eradicating quackery in the state’s healthcare sector, emphasizing the importance of adhering to established regulations and standards.

Recent investigations uncovered tragic incidents of maternal and infant deaths following cesarean sections at the clinic.

In response, Dr. Olisa Obi, the clinic’s owner, defended his qualifications, citing his education at the University of Port Harcourt and previous work experience in Ebonyi State.

Obi pledged to provide documentation proving the clinic’s registration for healthcare services. Regarding the fatalities, Obi attributed them to complications, acknowledging the unfortunate reality of death in such circumstances.

However, both Obi’s centre and a fraudulent Trado-Medical trade fair in Ogoja have been shut down in recent action by the task force as it continues efforts to uphold healthcare standards in the state.

Naija News understands that the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Henry Egbe Ayuk, had earlier disputed claims by a private tertiary institution in the state, Arthur Jarvis University, that it was the first institution to establish a trado-medical research center, warning them to cease further work.