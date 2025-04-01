APC Grants Automatic Ticket To South-South Governor, Begs Him To Accept

The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has granted Governor Bassey Otu and his deputy, Peter Odey, an automatic ticket for the 2027 General Election.

Naija News reports that this was made known on Monday by the APC State Chairman, Alphonsus Eba.

Eba urged other party members aspiring for political positions to begin their consultations, revealing that apart from the governor and his deputy, no other individual had been given an automatic ticket by the party.

According to him, other aspirants should return to their constituents and seek their support ahead of the elections.

“The State Working Committee and the State Executive Committee of APC met today and resolved that Governor Otu will be the party’s sole candidate in 2027,” he said.

“Nobody changes a winning team. The governor and his deputy will fly the party’s flag in 2027.”

The APC chairman added that even if Otu was reluctant to run, the party would still present only one ticket with his name, as was done in 2022.

“We appeal to him to listen to the desires of party members and accept the nomination,” Eba stated.

He also praised the deputy governor, currently acting as governor, for supporting President Bola Tinubu’s actions in Rivers.

Eba noted that some individuals had misrepresented the state’s position. He commended the acting governor for clarifying that South-South governors had not consulted him before opposing Tinubu’s decision.

He applauded the President for restoring peace in Rivers, preventing a political crisis.