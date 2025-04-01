Cross River APC Warns Members Against Unauthorized Legal Actions

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has issued a stern warning to its members, advising them against engaging in any unauthorised legal actions in the name of the party.

On Monday, the State Chairman of APC, Alphonsus Eba, expressed his dissatisfaction with a legal petition allegedly filed by some concerned APC stakeholders in Northern Cross River.

Eba made it clear that any legal matters concerning the party must be authorised by the party leadership to prevent misrepresentation and to avoid internal division.

“We want to sound a note of warning to every member of our party.

“On no account should anybody in the name of our party engage any lawyer for any purpose that seems to give the impression that this party is behind it,” Eba stated while addressing newsmen

The APC chairman also clarified the party’s position regarding a petition purportedly authorised by a concerned group within the party, which had been written against the sitting senator of Northern Senatorial District, alleging misuse of the 12.5 billion Naira Constituency Fund.

Eba strongly disassociated the party from the petition, stating, “Therefore, the petitions purportedly authorised by the APC concerned group written against the sitting senator of Northern Senatorial District on the issue of the 12.5 billion Naira Constituency Fund are not from us, and we disassociate ourselves fully from it.”

In a related development, the Cross River APC reaffirmed its endorsement of Prince Bassey Otu and his deputy, Peter Odey, as the party’s sole candidates for the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Eba stressed that their performance in office has validated their continued leadership and added, “Nobody changes a winning team.”

The state party emphasised that their endorsement reflects the success and stability under their leadership, ensuring continued progress in the state.