‘You’re A Thief’ – Sarah Martins Calls Out Yul Edochie For ‘Stealing’, Shares Proof

Controversial Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has called out her colleague, Yul Edochie, for alleged stealing.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via her Instagram story, shared a screenshot of the notification she received of the actor collecting ad earnings from her video on Facebook.

Reacting, Sarah described Yul as ‘a better thief’, wondering if he was that broke.

The thespian also encouraged Yul Edochie to open his mouth and beg Nigerians for money so he would not die of hunger.

She wrote, “This guy na better thief, na so the owuite hold you?? Open your mouth beg oo, make Nigeria gather contribute money for you, make hunger for no kee you.”

Meanwhile, Sarah Martins recently knocked a troll who questioned her congratulatory message to Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, over his marriage introduction to his new girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma.

Naija News reports that Paul, who officially divorced his first wife, Anita, in 2022, shared photos of the marriage introduction on his Instagram page on Sunday.

Amidst the congratulatory messages from Nigerian celebrities, a man berated Sarah over her gesture to Paul while always trolling his colleague, Yul Edochie, over his marriage to Judy Austin.

In response, Sarah noted that the singer’s new marriage introduction is unlike Yul’s, who publicly ridiculed and disgraced his first wife, May Edochie, over his marriage to his second wife.