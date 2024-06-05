‘Stomach Infrastructure’ – Obasanjo Urges Nigerian Leaders To Prioritise, Focus On Food Security

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stressed the significance of prioritizing food security, particularly the notion of “stomach infrastructure.”

Obasanjo made these remarks during the unveiling of 136 housing units procured by the Sokoto state government for N1.820 billion.

According to the Nation, the housing units are targeted towards low-income earners and other individuals in the community who require housing.

Obasanjo expressed admiration for Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto’s efforts in dealing with diverse matters such as food security, transportation, road construction, agriculture, and housing projects.

“Your strong, energetic, and resilient qualities in leadership have made you get it all within the space of time of your one year.

“Putting all these in place will surely brighten your chances of seeking a second-term mandate without stress,” Obasanjo expressed optimism.

In his remarks, the former president applauded Senator Aliyu Wamakko and Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar for their dedicated contributions to the state’s development, recognizing Senator Wamakko as a commendable political mentor and Sultan Abubakar as a role model within the caliphate.

He stated: “I will say Wamakko remains a good mentor who has gotten a good mentee in the person of the governor.”

Governor Aliyu Sokoto emphasized the state government’s significant investment in various projects, including road constructions, empowerment programs, water and agricultural support for farmers, and hospital upgrades.

Additionally, he affirmed the government’s commitment to ongoing development efforts, aiming to provide modern facilities such as Islamiyya schools, markets, and playgrounds across the state.