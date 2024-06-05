Passengers Stranded As Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails At Asha Station

A train bound for Kaduna from Abuja experienced a derailment on Wednesday at Asha station, leaving many passengers stranded.

The incident occurred around 3:52 pm, shortly after the train departed from Kubwa station in Abuja.

According to a passenger, who spoke with TheCable on condition of anonymity, there was immediate confusion, and no immediate response from authorities was evident at the scene.

This derailment marks the second such incident within a fortnight, raising serious concerns about the safety of rail travel on this route.

On May 26, another train travelling from Rigasa station in Kaduna to Abuja also derailed in a mountainous area near Jere.

That incident involved three carriages going off the tracks, though fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Following the latest incident, security operatives arrived at the scene to provide assistance to the dozens of stranded passengers, ensuring their safety as they awaited further help.

This incident happened a day after the train service did not function due to the dispute between the government and organized labour, consisting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), regarding the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

There was also no train movement from either Idu (Abuja) or Rigasa (Kaduna).