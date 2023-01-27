Just In: Panic As Train Travelling From Kaduna To Abuja Derails (Photos)

A train travelling from Kaduna to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory has derailed on Friday close to the Kubwa Train Station.

Naija News gathered that security operatives have responded swiftly to secure the train and the passengers and calm the rising tension and panic.

It is also understood that no casualty has been reported.

A security expert, Deji Adesogan revealed this via his Twitter account. He wrote: “Incoming Train🚊from Kaduna this afternoon Derailed close to Kubwa train station in Abuja. NRC/Security team have swiftly responded, no casualties yet.”

Also, former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani wrote: “Kaduna Abuja Train derails; NRC please ensure the security and safety of the stranded passengers.”

It was gathered the train derailed as a result of the vandalization of the track by hoodlums.

Train Derails In Kogi Forest

The incident is happening only a few days after this platform reported that scores of passengers were left stranded inside a forest in Kogi State on Sunday after a train heading to Itakpe from Warri derailed.

The accident was caused by the action of some criminals who had cut a part of the track forcing the train to derail when it got to the affected spot.

The passengers reportedly abandoned the train immediately after the accident and fled into the bush due to the fear of getting kidnapped.

It was gathered that the train left Warri early Sunday and got derailed at around 12pm inside the forest between Ajaokuta and Itakpe.