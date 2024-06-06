Vandals Responsible For Abuja-Kaduna Train Derailment – NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has revealed that vandals were responsible for the removal of the track fastening clips, causing the technical hitch on the Abuja-Kaduna train route on Wednesday evening.

Naija News reported that a train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed at Asha station, leaving many passengers stranded in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The Deputy Director of Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, issued a statement on Thursday condemning the vandalism and noting that the agency is working to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Mahmood, however, said that all passengers on board were safely returned to Abuja, adding that their tickets remain valid for a subsequent journey within two weeks.

NRC Management also apologized for the inconvenience and assured that it remains committed to ensuring the safety of its passengers.

He said, “This minor hitch is attributed to the removal of track fastening clips by vandals. However, the NRC Management remains resolute towards ensuring the safety of our valued passengers in the entire system.

“For operational reasons, the first train from Kaduna (Rigasa) scheduled for 08.00hours will be canceled on Thursday 6th June, 2024 only, while all other train services will run as scheduled.

“NRC Management deeply regret the inconveniences that this technical hitch might have caused our esteemed passengers.”