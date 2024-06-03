Abuja-Kaduna Train Services Shut Down Over Minimum Wage Strike

The strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), affected the activities of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Services (AKTS) on Monday.

Naija News reports the train service did not function as a result of the dispute between government and organized labour regarding the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

There was also no train movement from either Idu (Abuja) or Rigasa (Kaduna).

Confirming the development, the chairman of Abuja Union of Abuja-Kaduna Train Services (AKTS), Comrade Yusuf Kazeem, said no train moved in or out of Abuja today.

He added that passengers were not stranded due to the development as they had earlier been informed that there won’t be train services while tickets were not sold as well.

Kazeem said: “There is total compliance throughout the system as there is no train movement.

“Passengers were not stranded because we sent a message to inform them that there would be no train service.

“Also, most of our tickets are sold online and the portal was not opened for passengers to buy tickets which was an indication that we were not available for service.

“Some passengers called to complain about their inability to buy tickets and we used the opportunity to inform them that we would be embarking on strike, so passengers did not bother to come to the station.”

He added that workers of AKTS also boycotted work on Monday.

“Our staff too did not come to work because they are aware of the strike,” he said.