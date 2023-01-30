FG Resumes Services At Abuja-Kaduna Train Station

The Federal Government has approved the resumption of services at the Abuja-Kaduna train station.

The Board and Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation revealed in a memo made available to newsmen on Monday, January 30th, that services will commence at the station starting from Tuesday, January 31st.

Naija News recall that services was halted at the Abuja-Kaduna train days ago after a train derailed at the Kubwa station rail line.

“Subsequently, the Service will resume on Tuesday 31st January 2023 with the following daily schedule,” the memo released by the Director, Operations NRC, Niyi Alli, on Monday reads.

Below is the schedule for operation as revealed in the memo.

KA2 departs Rigasa at 0700

AK1 departs Idu at 10.00

KA4 departs Rigasa at 13.00

AK3 departs Idu at 16.00.

“However, on Wednesdays only KA2 Will depart Rigasa at 0700 and AK 3 will depart Idu at 16.00.

“The Corporation once again regrets any inconvenience our esteemed passengers may have experienced as a result of the temporary suspension of the service,” it added.

Meanwhile, a kidnapping attempt involving some Cameroonian citizens was foiled in Adamawa State during the weekend, Naija News reports.

It was gathered that the foreigners formed a gang of five and were about to kidnap a Nigerian citizen in the state before they were busted.

The kidnap attempt was reportedly foiled by operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Adamawa state police command, who responded to an intelligence report on the gang’s operation.

The suspects were nabbed in the Jambutu suburb of the state capital after perfecting plans to abduct one Emmanuel Ebel, a Nigerian.

Confirming the rescue operation, the spokesperson for the police in the state, SP Suleiman Nguroje, said, “The crime was busted following reliable information received from a good Samaritan, leading to the arrest of all illegal immigrants from the neighbouring Cameroon Republic, 20 minutes before implementing their organized crime.

“The command, upon receiving the information, designed a security ring around the target and luckily engaged the suspected kidnappers.

“The five (5) man gang include (1) Chubrandom Nana Safinga, 30 years, a resident of Yaounde, Cameroon Republic. (2) Ibrahim Tala 32 a resident of Douala, Republic of Cameroon, (3) Ngosso Ndjombe, 28 years a resident of Douala, Cameroon Republic. (4) Mmai Bmie Rostand, 32 years, Douala, Cameroon Republic. (5) Nossu Ngambewo Ricky is 27 years old and a Douala, Cameroon Republic resident.”