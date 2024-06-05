Look Out For Crescent Of Dhul Hijjah – NSCIA Tells Muslims

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called on all Nigerian Muslims to be vigilant for the sighting of the crescent moon marking the start of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar.

This announcement was made in a statement released by Deputy Secretary-General of NSCIA, Professor Salisu Shehu.

Dhul Hijjah is a significant month in the Islamic faith, particularly noted for the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which takes place from the 8th to the 12th day in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This pilgrimage represents the fifth pillar of Islam, obligatory for all Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake it.

Additionally, the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah is celebrated worldwide as Eid Adha, also known as Eid-el-Kabir. This festival of sacrifice commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

The NSCIA has designated tomorrow, Thursday, as the 29th of Dhul-Qa’dah 1445AH, urging Muslims across the country to observe the skies after sunset to detect the new moon.

The sighting of the crescent will officially mark the beginning of Dhul Hijjah.

According to the statement, “The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, enjoins the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria to look out for the crescent of Dhul-Hijjah 1445AH after sunset on Thursday, 29th Dhul-Qa’dah 1445AH (i.e., 6th June 2024).

“Scientifically, the expected time for the conjunction of the moon is on Thursday, 6th June 2024 by 1:38 p.m. Nigerian time.

“It is important to note that the moon appears and can be sighted usually long (even bearing other environmental factors) after the conjunction has taken place.”