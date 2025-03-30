Peter Obi Sends Eid-el-Fitr Message To Nigerian Muslims

The Labour Party’s 2023 Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed his hopes for Nigerian Muslims to let the love and essence of Ramadan influence their actions.

Naija News reports that the former governor of Anambra conveyed this message on Sunday through his social media accounts, extending his congratulations to the Muslim community in celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

Obi also prayed for a renewed sense of security for lives and property within the country, wishing for Nigeria to witness further growth and development.

“I sincerely join the Muslim faithful in Nigeria to celebrate the 2025 Eid-el-fitr, which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“It is our earnest prayer that Almighty Allah will accept our prayers, fasting, and supplications now and always.

“It was indeed very fulfilling for me to break the Ramadan fasts with different Muslim communities across the nation.

“Sharing our blessings and joys with one another is not just an act of Ramadan but should form part of our everyday lives.

“We pray that the blessings and lessons of Ramadan will forever remain and abide with us – that love will live in our hearts, that peace and unity will flourish in our nation.”

Obi added: “Once again, I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters for completing the Ramadan.

“May the blessings of Almighty Allah remain with you and your families now and always. Eid Mubarak.”