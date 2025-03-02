Ramadan: Church Distribute Food Items To Muslims In Kaduna

No fewer than 1,000 disadvantaged Muslims and Islamic educational institutions received grains from Christians on Saturday as a means of support for the Ramadan fasting, which commenced yesterday in most parts of the world.

Naija News understands that the aid came from the Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intercessory Ministry, located in Sabon Tasha within the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In his remark, the General Overseer of the Church, Pastor Yohanna Buru, said the gesture was necessary, particularly in light of the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

Pastor Buru emphasized that this initiative aims to promote peaceful coexistence and foster religious tolerance among the community members in the area.

He further stated that for the past 19 years, the church has been supplying rice, maize, and various food items to impoverished Muslims across five northern states, thereby facilitating their full participation in the 30-day fasting and prayer observance of Ramadan.

“We are also reciprocating the kindness of Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, a Muslim woman who regularly donates rice, cash, and new clothes for the church’s widows and orphans during Christmas, New Year, and Easter celebrations.

“We are targeting over 1,000 poor Muslims this year and have purchased 30 bags of maize and millet to distribute, starting today,” Pastor Buru shared.

He urged compassionate individuals to assist those in need and requested that merchants avoid unjustified price hikes during Ramadan.

Additionally, the pastor disclosed that he had organized a team of 30 volunteer pastors and imams for a week-long initiative aimed at encouraging traders to lower food prices.

Upon receiving the donations, Malam Hassan Lawal, a representative of the Association of Persons Living with Disabilities in the state, expressed his appreciation to the church.

In a similar vein, the Kaduna State leader of the Blind Persons Association, Malam Tukur Zubairu, recognized the church’s enduring support for the Muslim community during Ramadan.