Imam, Other Muslim Worshipers Kidnapped In Sokoto Mosque

The Sokoto State command of the Nigeria Police Force has reported the kidnapping of multiple Muslim worshippers during the early morning Subhi prayer in the Bushe community, located in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area.

It was reported that armed assailants invaded a mosque in Bushe town at dawn on Thursday, taking at least 10 worshippers hostage, including the Imam.

A resident, who shared details of the incident to journalists via phone conversation indicated that the incident transpired while the worshippers were engaged in their early morning prayers.

The resident further noted that the community has experienced a series of attacks despite the presence of security personnel, including troops from Operation Fasan Yamma, which is based at the Nigerian Army’s 8 Division headquarters.

A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly representing the area, Sa’idu Ibrahim, also verified the occurrence, confirming that at least 10 individuals were abducted. He praised the troops for their efforts in preventing additional kidnappings.

The spokesperson for the command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, also confirmed the incident with newsmen on Friday morning.

“I just confirmed the incident from the DPO of the community when I spoke with him on the telephone.

“I want to assure you that the Nigeria Police, in conjunction with other security agencies, are working tirelessly to ensure the immediate release of all the abductees,” Rufai told The PUNCH on Friday morning.