Just In: Sultan Declares Fasting May Continue In Nigeria As Moon Not Sighted

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), led by His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared that fasting in Nigeria may continue on Sunday, March 30, 2025, as the moon marking the end of Ramadan has not been sighted.

The NSCIA made this announcement in a statement signed by the Secretary-General, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, on Saturday, stressing that Muslims across the country should search for the crescent moon of Shawwal.

The statement indicated that the declaration regarding Eid-El-Fitr would be made based on the sighting of the moon.

The NSCIA’s statement read, “Muslims are hereby enjoined to search for the crescent of Shawwal on the 29th of Ramadan. If Muslims sight the crescent in accordance with the moon sighting and verification standards, then His Eminence would declare Sunday, March 30, 2025, as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of Idul Fitr.”

The announcement signifies that the official end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid celebrations in Nigeria is contingent upon the sighting of the crescent moon, which has yet to be confirmed by local authorities.

Meanwhile, reports from Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon for Shawwal, marking the official end of Ramadan in the Kingdom.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced that Eid-El-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The moon-sighting committee in Saudi Arabia convened after Maghrib prayers and verified the sighting of the new moon, signaling the conclusion of Ramadan after 29 days of fasting.