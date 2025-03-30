Tinubu Urges Nigerians To Uphold Ramadan’s Virtues Beyond Eid Celebrations

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to carry forward the spirit of goodwill and piety cultivated during the month of Ramadan, emphasizing the need for continued acts of kindness and commitment to good deeds.

Naija News reports that the President made the call shortly after observing the Eid-El-Fitr prayers at the National Eid ground in Abuja on Sunday.

Tinubu advised citizens to avoid returning to old ways and instead focus on living a life marked by integrity, piety, and dedication to the welfare of others. “Do not go back to the past; instead, let the lessons of Ramadan guide your actions moving forward,” he said.

The President’s message resonated with the celebratory mood of Eid-El-Fitr, a festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a time for charity, gratitude, and strengthening communal bonds.

Joining President Tinubu at the Eid prayers were Vice President Kashim Shettima, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, as well as several members of the Federal Executive Council and lawmakers.

These leaders, along with millions of Nigerians and Muslims worldwide, participated in the joyous occasion, reflecting on the significance of Eid-El-Fitr.

Eid-El-Fitr, which translates to the “festival of breaking the fast,” is celebrated with prayers, charitable giving, and communal harmony.

It begins with special Eid prayers in mosques and open spaces. After the prayers, families come together to share festive meals, exchange gifts, and extend warm greetings to one another, symbolizing unity and peace.

Eid-El-Fitr serves as an important reminder for Muslims to reflect on the blessings of the past month, offering thanks for the strength to fast and the opportunity to grow closer to God.