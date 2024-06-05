Gunmen Kill Councillor, Youth Leader, Attack Police Station In Ebonyi

Two prominent community figures have been murdered by unidentified gunmen in Isu village, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The victims, identified as Stanley Akpa Nweze, a councillor for Enuagu ward, and Arinze Joshua Ugochukwu, coordinator of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) for Onicha LGA, were ambushed on their bikes at the Amanator axis of the Isu community.

According to DailyTrust, the attackers shot the victims multiple times to ensure their demise before fleeing into the adjacent forest, also firing shots into the air to deter any potential interveners.

Chidiebere Uzor Agwu, Chairman of Onicha Local Government Council, confirmed the killings and expressed his shock and sorrow over the loss, urging law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.

In a related incident, the same day witnessed an attack on the Ohaukwu Police Division in Ezzamgbo, the headquarters of Ohaukwu LGA.

Although the police managed to repel the attackers, the assailants set several police vehicles ablaze. The Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Council, Prince Ikechukwu Odono, provided confirmation of the attack, noting that there were no casualties among the police personnel.

A local witness, known only as Victor, described a chaotic scene where gunfire forced him and others, including the council chairman, to flee for their lives.