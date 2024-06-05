Breaking: Court Orders Forfeiture Of ₦11.1 Billion Properties Linked To Emefiele

A Federal High Court in Lagos has granted an interim order for the forfeiture of properties worth N11.14 billion linked to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The ruling, delivered by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on Wednesday, followed a compelling motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), represented by counsel Rotimi Oyedepo.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke made the order sequel to a motion filed and argued by the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), who led Bilkisu Buhari-Bala and Chineye Okezie in the proceedings.

Oyedepo informed the court that Emefiele was suspected to have bought the choice properties by proxy, with the proceeds of fraud

The EFCC named two current and one former CBN staff as Emefiele’s accomplices in the alleged fraud.

The properties are mostly located in highbrow parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Justice Aneke also ordered the EFCC to published publish the order in the ThisDay newspaper for any interested party to show cause why the final order of forfeiture should not be made.

The judge adjourned till the 21st of June for the hearing of the motion for final forfeiture.