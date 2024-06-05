140 Killed As 176 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender To Troops Of Nigerian Army

Recent operations by the troops of the Nigerian Army, Operation Lake Sanity 2, have forced a total of 176 Boko Haram terrorists to surrender, while 140 terrorists have been neutralized in the operation conducted around the Lake Chad Basin.

In a press briefing held at the Officer’s Mess in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the Commander of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), revealed that the joint military operation, comprising troops from Cameroon, Chad, and Nigeria, has successfully recovered a significant amount of weaponry, including 796 rounds of ammunition, one PKM machine gun, five AK-47 rifles, two motorcycles, and eight magazines.

Additionally, various other arms, ammunition, and logistics support items have been seized.

Naija News understands that the operation has also led to the destruction of key terrorist logistic bases and staging areas in locations such as Tumbum Fulani, Bagadaza, Zannari, Doron Naira, and other crucial spots within the Lake Chad Basin area.

The surrendered insurgents and apprehended individuals are currently undergoing interrogation and processing.

Despite initial challenges that resulted in the loss of six soldiers, the operation remains committed to eliminating terrorist strongholds in the Lake Chad Basin area.

The MNJTF extends its gratitude to the Chiefs of Defence Staff from all contributing countries and acknowledges the support provided by national operations such as Operation Emergency 4 in Cameroon, Operation Hadin Kai in Nigeria, and the Chadian national operations.

“The success of Operation Lake Sanity 2 is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our troops,” Ibrahim Ali revealed.

He added: “Although the operation continues, the advancements we’ve made are critical steps towards restoring peace and stability in the region.

“The MNJTF remains committed to its mandate of creating a safe and secure environment in the Lake Chad areas affected by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups.”