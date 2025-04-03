‘It Is Time To Address That Disadvantage’ – Gov Muftwang Reveals Mistake Nigeria Made About Boko Haram

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has said Nigeria made a great mistake to have allowed Boko Haram terrorists and other non-state actors in some parts of the country to acquire almost overwhelming capabilities.

Naija News reports that terrorists have been operating in different parts of the country for more than a decade, particularly the northeast zone of the country, by planting explosive devices and landmines.

Speaking during the unveiling of attack UAVs (drones) and testing of locally-manufactured bombs at the headquarters of Briech UAS, Kuje, Abuja, an indigenous technology company specialised in drones production, Mutfwang said it was high time for all the leaders and critical stakeholders to ensure that no one operates within Nigeria’s borders.

The governor said it was expedient for the stakeholders to enter into partnerships with local companies involving security technologies to avoid the bottlenecks attached to getting them from foreign countries.

He said, “I want to first of all appreciate the Nigerian armed forces for their contributions towards securing our nation.

“As governor of my state, Plateau, I can attest to the professionalism, efficiency of the armed forces of Nigeria. That is why today, Plateau is regaining its name as the home of peace and tourism.

“One of the tools that has made this possible is the effective deployment of technology in dealing with these threats, and that is where Briech UAS has partnered with our state. We’ve been able to enter into a partnership that has allowed some of their facilities to be deployed to our state, and we have seen great improvement in the efficiency of the forces of ground.

“Indeed, we have made a mistake as a nation when we allowed non-state actors to acquire capabilities that are almost overwhelming state actors, and it is time to address that disadvantage. We must get to the point where no one operates within our borders with capabilities that compete, not to talk of exceed, those who have been charged with the constitutional responsibility for protecting our national sovereignty.

“I, therefore, welcome this development by this company that we are entering into strategic and what I want to call sensible acquisition of technology without strings attached.”