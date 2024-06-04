IGP Speaks On Creation Of State Police

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to adhering to the federal government’s stance on state police.

This statement was made during the visit of the Coordinating Deputy Inspector General of Police, South-West, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, who represented the IGP in Lagos on Monday.

Egbetokun’s remarks come amidst ongoing discussions about the suitability of state police in Nigeria.

Previously, on April 22, 2024, he had expressed reservations about the country’s readiness for state-controlled police forces, citing maturity concerns.

During the press briefing, DIG Alabi, on behalf of IGP Egbetokun, emphasized the importance of discipline and professionalism within the force.

He urged police officers to adhere strictly to the constitutional guidelines that dictate their operations, focusing on human rights and the responsible use of firearms.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains dedicated to performing its duties responsibly. We must ensure our actions are always within the bounds of the law and respect for human rights,” Alabi stated.

In addition to operational directives, IGP Egbetokun highlighted the welfare of the police officers, announcing initiatives aimed at improving their living conditions. This includes partnerships with consultants to facilitate housing for police personnel, enabling them to access their own homes shortly.

The IGP also addressed the mental and physical health of the officers, instructing the officer in charge of Police Medical to conduct comprehensive mental and psychological evaluations for the personnel of the Lagos State command.

On the topic of inter-agency cooperation, Egbetokun warned against any rivalries with other security bodies, emphasizing that a collaborative approach is essential for national security.

He also called on officers to proactively engage with the youth to educate them on the dangers of cultism, as part of broader efforts to combat this pervasive issue.

The meeting concluded with remarks from the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adegoke Fayoade, who noted the success of recent collaborative crime prevention strategies that have led to a significant reduction in crime rates across Lagos.