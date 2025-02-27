Police Constable Recruitment: Medicals Underway In 17 Zonal Headquarters

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) are in the final stages of the 2022/2023 recruitment process for Police Constables.

As part of this process, medical screening for selected candidates has begun and is being conducted at designated centres across the 17 Police Zonal Headquarters.

According to a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the medical screening is scheduled to run from February 26 to March 12, 2025.

Applicants who participated in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) held on March 5 – 6, 2024, but were not included in the initial batch of successful candidates invited for training are advised to check their application status.

They can do so by logging into the official recruitment portal at (https://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng) and printing their invitation slips.

The medical screening exercise will take place at designated Police Hospitals within the 17 Police Zonal Headquarters.

Candidates are expected to attend on the specific date and time stated on their invitation slips.

The recruitment portal will be accessible from Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 12 noon.

Only candidates who receive invitations should proceed with the screening.

Invited applicants must report in clean white T-shirts and shorts and bring the following documents:

– Printed invitation slip

– Form submission slip

– National Identification Number (NIN) slip

All candidates are urged to adhere strictly to the schedule and instructions provided to ensure a smooth screening process.