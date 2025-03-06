Nigeria Police Compulsorily Retires Six Senior Officers, Demotes Two Before Retirement

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has compulsorily retired six senior officers, including a former Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bennett Igweh.

In addition to the retirements, two officers were demoted before being retired, according to an official wireless message obtained by Punch on Wednesday, March 6, 2025.

The document, dated March 4, 2025, and signed by the Force Secretary, confirmed that Igweh, who was recently promoted to Assistant Inspector General (AIG) and deployed to Zone 7 Police Headquarters in Abuja, was demoted back to Commissioner of Police (CP) before being retired.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simon Lough was demoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) before his retirement.

List Of Retired Officers

The following senior officers were affected by the retirement directive:

AIG Idowu Owohunwa – Retired effective February 10, 2025

CP Bennett Igweh – Retired effective May 1, 2023

CP Aina Emmanuel A. – Retired effective February 10, 2025

CP Salama Wakili Abdul – Retired effective February 26, 2025

ACP Simon A. Lough (SAN) – Retired effective August 1, 2022

ACP Dakon Philip Sarpiya – Retired effective December 12, 2023

Police Service Commission’s Role In The Decision

Naija News learnt that the Police Service Commission (PSC) made the decision to retire the affected officers during an extraordinary meeting held on February 20, 2025.

The official police communication, marked CH:8400/FS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.1/346 and titled “Discharge and Retirement,” instructed the immediate removal of the officers’ names from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The message read, “Grateful be informed that the underlisted senior police officers have been retired from the Force with effect from the dates indicated against their names…”

It further directed, “AIGPOL Budget Abuja only. INGEOL directs you to delete names of officers below AIG rank from IPPIS payroll. Yours, NIGPOL ICT/Computer/Abuja. Record all states only.”

Retirements Amid Leadership Reshuffle

The compulsory retirements come amid major leadership changes within the Nigeria Police Force, following concerns over age limits, career progression, and recent disciplinary actions.

The retirement of AIG Owohunwa and CP Igweh has drawn attention, especially since Igweh had only recently been promoted before his demotion and retirement.

Meanwhile, the police authorities have yet to publicly disclose the specific reasons behind the demotions and forced retirements.