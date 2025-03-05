Tension In Police Force As IGP Egbetokun Stays Beyond Retirement Age

Concerns are growing within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) over the continued stay of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, despite exceeding the statutory retirement age of 60 years.

While several senior officers have been compulsorily retired due to alleged age falsification and violations of service rules, Egbetokun has remained in office, an issue that has sparked internal discontent.

By March 3, 2025, Egbetokun officially retired all his coursemates, filling their positions with senior officers perceived to be loyal to him.

However, insiders within the police hierarchy are questioning why the IGP himself has not stepped aside, despite strictly enforcing retirement policies on his colleagues.

A source within the force told SaharaReporters that Egbetokun has privately admitted that he nearly lost his position but was saved by the intervention of First Lady Remi Tinubu, with whom he is said to have close ties.

“The IGP almost lost his job, but the First Lady intervened.

“Now, he is more confident than ever and is making strategic moves to secure his position,” a senior government official revealed.

Egbetokun Moves To Force Out AIG Owohunwa

The latest officer to face uncertainty under Egbetokun’s leadership is Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Idowu Owohunwa, whom the IGP reportedly considers an “archenemy” and a threat to his continued stay in office.

Sources disclosed that Owohunwa’s retirement letter has already been prepared and is expected to be issued next week after he failed to secure promotion to Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

The Police Service Commission (PSC) declined to promote Owohunwa, effectively sealing his fate.

Earlier this week, Naija News reported that the PSC approved the appointment of six new Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) to replace those who were recently forced into retirement by police authorities.