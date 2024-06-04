Bandits Kill Traditional Ruler In Fresh Attack In Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed the traditional ruler of Gidan Usmanu Village, Auwal Wali.

Naija News learnt that Wali was murdered in his residence in the Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

While specific details of the incident remain unclear, the military authorities have officially confirmed the tragic event in a statement released on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the Army 6 Brigade, Oni Olubodunde, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased leader and pledged to ensure that those responsible for the attack face justice.

Olubodunde mentioned that Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa, the Commander of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 operation Whirl Stroke, conducted an operational visit to remote areas in Lau and Karim Lamido Local Councils of the state.

As he stated, the purpose of the visit was to reassure the local population of the troops’ unwavering commitment to safeguarding the citizens and to enhance the collaboration between the Army and the communities to eliminate criminal elements hiding within the area.

“We are here to express our condolences to the people of Gidan Usmanu and also to reaffirm our commitment to the safety and well-being of the people of Taraba State,

“Your support is invaluable to our mission, and we will continue to work together to ensure a secure environment for all residents,” Uwa said.

He urged the residents to notify the brigade quickly of any questionable behaviour they observed, highlighting the importance of the Karim-Lamido community’s assistance in the brigade’s efforts.

During his speech, the head of Karim-Lamido Local Government and the district head of Wurkun District, Britus Dan-Jos, thanked the military for their backing. He praised the solid bond between the military and the Karim-Lamido community.

However, the Taraba State Police Command has yet to issue any official statement regarding the attack.