13 Killed As Police, Bandits Clash In Benue Community

The Benue State command of the Nigeria Police Force has reported the elimination of 12 bandits who were causing unrest in the Buruku Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

This information was shared by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, in a statement issued on Thursday in Makurdi.

Anene noted that, regrettably, the command lost one of its officers, Insp. Terfa Anyiatse, during a confrontation with the bandits.

This makes the number of casualties recorded in the attack to be 13.

The PPRO indicated that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Steve Yabanet, had instructed tactical commanders and divisional police officers on March 6 to intensify efforts against criminal activities in the state.

Anene explained that this directive was prompted by the command’s observation of a resurgence of criminal gangs.

In response to these orders, the Operation Zenda Joint Taskforce initiated a series of raids throughout the state.

She reported that on March 19, while some operatives were en route to a suspected criminal hideout in Agwabi, Tombo Ward, Buruku LGA, they encountered an ambush set by the bandits, leading to a violent exchange of gunfire.

“The police countered the ambush with superior firepower that subdued the gang.

“At the end of the crossfire, 12 bandits were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The bandits were taken to a hospital where they were confirmed dead and the corpses deposited at the hospital mortuary.

“Items recovered from them include three AK-47 rifles, six rounds of live ammunition, camouflage uniforms and assorted charms.

“Unfortunately, one of the police team members, Insp. Terfa Anyiatse, sustained a gunshot injury and was eventually confirmed dead by a doctor. His corpse has also been deposited at the morgue,” she said.

The Commissioner of Police expressed condolences to the family and friends of the fallen officer and offered prayers for the peace of his soul.

He also praised the bravery of the personnel who participated in the operation.

In addition, operations conducted in the areas of Daudu and Makurdi by different divisions resulted in the seizure of seven homemade pistols, along with the apprehension of five suspected robbers and 32 individuals believed to be involved in cult activities, she noted.