Bandits Kill Six Zamfara Community Guards In Fresh Attack

Armed assailants suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed six members of the Zamfara State Community Protection Guards (CPG), commonly referred to as Askarawa, along with four local vigilantes.

Naija News learnt that the local security operatives were killed in the Anka Local Government Area on Saturday, March 22nd, 2025.

It was reported that these operatives were returning from a successful joint operation with the Nigerian Army, which had resulted in the elimination of several bandits.

Unfortunately, as they were heading back, they encountered a surprise attack from persistent bandits, resulting in the tragic loss of ten lives.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, confirmed the deaths of the security personnel in a statement posted in Hausa on his verified Facebook page.

The governor noted that the victims were part of a team that had recently conducted an operation with military forces in Anka before being ambushed near the Bagega area.

Governor Lawal also mentioned that among the deceased were six members of the Community Protection Guards (CPGs) and four local vigilantes, known as “Yan Sakai.”

He further reported that three individuals remain unaccounted for, including two members of the Community Protection Guards and one local vigilante.

“I got information that gunmen ambushed some Zamfara State Community Protection Guards (CPG) in Anka Local Government. The incident occurred yesterday when security forces and the State Community Protection Guards (CPG) led by the Nigerian Army attacked the hideouts of the bandits and successful neutralized several bandits and recovered their weapons,” he stated.

“The information made available to me that on their way back when the bandits ambushed them at Bagega and open fire on them killing six Zamfara Community Protection Guards (CPG) and four Yansakai which their burial was conducted Sunday’s morning.

“There are three people that are missing among them; which two are CPG members while one Yansakai. When I learned of the incident, I gave a directive that immediate medical assistance should be offered to the injured persons while the families of those who loss their lives be provided immediate relief materials.

“I prayed that accept the souls of those who paid the Supreme sacrifice in order to protect their communities. May God comfort their families. I prayed God to end the security challenge in Zamfara State, North and Nigeria as a whole,” Governor Lawal stated.

Naija News reports that Zamfara is among the states in the North-West and North-Central regions most severely affected by banditry.

Numerous lives have been lost, and many individuals have been forced to flee their homes as bandits persist in causing destruction within communities.

Despite the interventions of security forces, these attacks continue unabated.