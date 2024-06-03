Minimum Wage Strike: Teachers Speak On Suspending WASSCE

The Nigeria Union of Teachers has called for the suspension of the ongoing West African Secondary School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, due to its full participation in the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, strike.

The Organised Labour had declared a nationwide strike, which began on Monday, June 3, 2024, over the Federal Government’s refusal to raise the proposed minimum wage from N60,000.

Naija News reports that the Head of the Nigeria National Office West African Examinations Council, Amos Dangut, in an interview with PUNCH, appealed for an exemption from the strike to enable the Council to conduct the ongoing examination without disruptions.

However, the Secretary General of NUT, Mike Ike-Ene, said NUT was the worst hit in terms of earning ridiculous salaries in Nigeria.

Speaking on the position of NUT on the organised labour strike amidst the WASSCE, which commenced on April 30, Ike-Ene insisted the union is unbothered whether the examination holds or not, adding that teachers are fully participating in the strike.

He said, “Let WASSCE find its level, they only give stipends to teachers, they don’t pay us. You cannot say you will be loyal to someone who only pays you. If WASSCE will not hold, let it be, we are not serious at all in the country.

“I issued a letter over the weekend instructing all our members to participate in the strike. We are fully engaged because we have been severely impacted. Are you aware that some Local Government Areas have not paid the N30,000 minimum wage?

“Additionally, Borno State has failed to meet the minimum wage requirement of N18,000; in Sokoto and some other places in the north people are still going home with N12,000. We are fully committed to the directive until a new minimum wage is established. We have communicated this directive clearly to our members.”