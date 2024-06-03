Killed Soldiers: Gov Otti Speaks On Supporting IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has denied purported claims of supporting the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on 30 May, which resulted in the death of five soldiers.

Naija News recall that unidentified gunmen attacked a military checkpoint, killing five soldiers and burning two patrol vans along with the checkpoint.

In a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Otti denied making any statement supporting IPOB, stressing that the claims do not reflect his personal view or the Abia State Government under his leadership.

The Governor noted that his administration is not interested in engaging in unnecessary confrontation with the promoters of the May 30 sit-at-home order in honour of those killed during the Nigeria civil war.

Otti stated that he had ordered a full investigation into the comment, which is at variance with the Government’s posture towards IPOB and other organisations or persons seeking to obstruct the rights of the citizens to freedom of movement.

Governor Otti also advised the public to disregard the comment, adding that his administration had placed a bounty on those responsible for the death of soldiers.

The statement read, “The attention of the Abia State Government has been drawn to a widely circulating statement purportedly made by His Excellency, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, the Governor of Abia State on the order allegedly issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for a Sit at home protest on May 30th, 2024.

“In the statement, His Excellency was said to have spoken through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, and alleged to have implied support for the sit-at-home order. The Abia State Government hereby categorically and unequivocally states that His Excellency did not make the statement attributed to him, nor does it reflect his personal views or those of the Abia State Government under his leadership.

Even though the officer in question has said he was quoted out of context, the Governor has ordered a full investigation into the egregious comment which is at variance with government’s posture towards IPOB and other organisations or persons seeking to obstruct the rights of the citizens to freedom of movement.

“The public is hereby advised to totally disregard the comments in the purported statement.

“His Excellency’s policy of zero-tolerance for criminality and civil disturbances under any guise whatsoever has been backed by very strategic investments to keep our communities and neighbourhoods safe and secure, resulting in Abia State being ranked amongst the safest in the country. Under this administration, incessant kidnapping for huge ransoms, robbery and in some cases, murder have been reduced drastically.

“Having earlier placed a N25 million bounty for information leading to the apprehension of the perpetrators of the killings, the following secure number – 07071902444, has been activated in the Office of the Governor for the members of the public to freely call or text with useful information.”