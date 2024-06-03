JUST IN: Youths Protest In Benue Community Amid Herdsmen Attack

Suspected herdsmen attacked Antsa community on Monday morning, leaving ten individuals injured.

Naija News understands that Antsa community is situated on the busy North Bank road in Benue State, adjacent to J.S Tarka University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

Youth began blocking the busy University Community road as early as 7 am on Monday, disrupting access for travelers heading to Gbajimba in Guma Local Government Area.

As at the time of filing this report, the youths, maintained their blockade of the road, vowing to continue until authorities address the security issues that concern them, thereby preventing the passage of vehicles and motorcycles.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen militia attacked certain members of the Benue State House of Assembly.

Naija News gathered that the assault occurred on Thursday night around 10 pm along Kilometer 16 on the Makurdi/Gboko Road.

According to the Sun, the Assembly members were reportedly returning from a public hearing which took place in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, (LGA) of the state when the herdsmen opened fire on them.

Chairman House Committee on Information and Orientation, Hon Elias Audu, had confirmed the incident.