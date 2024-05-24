Just In: Herdsmen Attack Benue Assembly Members

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen militia have attacked certain members of the Benue State House of Assembly.

Naija News gathered that the assault occurred on Thursday night around 10 pm along Kilometer 16 on the Makurdi/Gboko Road.

According to the Sun, the Assembly members were reportedly returning from a public hearing which took place in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, (LGA) of the state when the herdsmen opened fire on them.

Chairman House Committee on Information and Orientation, Hon Elias Audu, has confirmed the incident.

Advertisement

In a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Friday, Audu, condemned the unwarranted attack on the members and other law abiding citizens of the State.

The statement read “The Benue state House of Assembly has condemned, in strong terms, attack on residents of Tyomu and Mbakera in Gwer Local government area.

“Yesterday 23rd May 2024, by 10 pm, Honourable members of 10th Benue State House of Assembly were returning from Katsina Ala after public hearing on a bill for a law to provide for the establishment of Benue State Civil Protection Guards and for purposes connected there with, suspected herders numbering more than 40 on motorcycles ambushed them at Tyomu and shot severally at the vehicles conveying members.

Advertisement

“Honourable Members who were attacked includes Majority Leader Saater Tiseer, Chief whip, Hon Ipusu Bemdoo of Katsina Ala, Hon Samuel Jiji of Logo, Hon Simon Gabo of Mata State Constituency and Rt Hon Cephas Dyaku representing Konshisha State Constituency.”

He also expressed dismay that suspected herders had invaded Tyomu community and Mbakera for several days without any intervention.

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Aondona Dajoh, expressed concern that the attackers’ methods indicate a well-planned assault by herders hostile to the State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also noted the troubling timing of the attack on members during a public hearing on a security bill, suggesting it may not be coincidental.

He stated that the House will remain committed and resolute in carrying out her legislative assignments in the interest of the State while further calling on security agents to arrest the terrorists and bring them to Justice immediately.