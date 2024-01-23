Police Arrest LG Chair, Another Over Attempted Assassination Of Benue Speaker

The Nigeria Police Force, Benue State Command, has confirmed the arrest of two individuals, one of whom is the chairman of a Local Government Area, over alleged involvement in an assassination plan.

The duo are suspected to be involved in a plot to assassinate the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh.

According to the Force Headquarters, initial investigations suggest that the LG chairman hired a militia group with the aim of eliminating Dajoh.

This significant development was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement issued on Monday, Naija News reports.

Adejobi said, “The Nigeria Police Force, through the diligent efforts of its operatives, has successfully apprehended two suspects involved in an alleged assassination plot. The arrested suspects include a chairman of one of the Local Government Areas of Benue State.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the local government chairman allegedly contracted a militia with the sinister intention of eliminating the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Aondona Dajoh.

“The operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team, swiftly swung into action upon receiving credible intelligence regarding the planned assassination.

“Both suspects are currently in police custody and are actively cooperating with investigators in the ongoing inquiry. The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its commitment to upholding the safety and security of citizens and public officials.

“The arrested suspects will face the full weight of the law, and the Nigeria Police Force reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order and prevention of crimes at all levels.”