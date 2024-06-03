Fubara Makes Pledge To Asari Dokubo On His 60th Birthday

The Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed his commitment to collaborating with the Niger Delta freedom fighter, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, in order to legally uphold his beliefs in the Niger Delta region.

Naija News reports that Fubara made his determination known during various receptions held in Port Harcourt and Okochiri Town in Okirika to celebrate the 60th birthdays of Dokubo and King Ateke Tom.

The governor also assured the King of Okochiri, Ateke Tom, of his continued support and appreciation for standing by his government.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Nelson Chukwudi, the governor reaffirmed his dedication to completing all ongoing development projects in Kalabari land.

Fubara, however, appealed to stakeholders in the area to prevent any acts of sabotage and requested their support.

The Rivers State governor stressed that the execution of projects such as the Trans-Kalabari Road, the extension of the Emohua-Tema Junction road to Abonnema, and the sand-filling in Abonnema and Kula towns, among others, would significantly enhance connectivity, facilitate mobility, and boost commerce in the region.

The governor also expressed his desire to be remembered not only for his contributions to Opobo Town but also for the extensive development he would champion throughout the entire state.

Fubara said: “You were listing out a few projects that we are already embarking on in Kalabari land, and maybe one or two others that we intend to commence.

“I am not from that ethnic group but I know the importance of the Trans-Kalabari road and others. That is why I delved into doing the projects.

“I believe strongly that I will not only be remembered for what I do for my people in Opobo but what I do in every part of the State.

“So, I will appreciate your support. Mentioning those projects here means you are in support. And I believe that the Kalabari Ethnic Group will give us all that is required to make sure that we succeed in those projects.”

Addressing Dokubo, Fubara said, “I do not have any gift to give you, but I will assure you that, as a government, we will work with you and support you to make sure that all that you believe in will be sustained legally.

“I am wishing you the best because at this particular time in our country, in our State, all we owe ourselves and the good people of our State and our neighbours is to jointly encourage each other to support the development of our State genuinely.”

Fubara expressed his astonishment upon discovering that Alhaji Dokubo, despite being born into a life of privilege, opted to dedicate himself to the cause of seeking justice, fairness, and empowerment for marginalized communities in the Niger Delta region.

This decision, he said, often led him to the confines of the forest, where he tirelessly fought for the betterment of the region.

He said: “So, we will continue to work together for our State to make sure that we change the development landscape of our State. I am happy with the joy on your faces, there is no tension here.

“That is how leadership should be. It should be a process where you don’t need to force the respect on or demand the love. They should come on their own, and when it is so, on its own, it will last forever.

“The ones that are being forced, once one is out power or place of authority, it won’t be there again.

“We have to bring our State back to that place that we used to be. Love, and unity used to be one of the things we are noted for. We are going to make sure that we do it with the help of everyone that is here.”

In his address, Asari Dokubo, the celebrant, mentioned that he had not anticipated reaching the age of 60, considering the challenges, persecution, and confinement he faced at the Department of State Service (DSS) Headquarters for a period of 12 months and 11 days.

Dokubo conveyed his appreciation to Fubara for gracing the occasion with his presence, acknowledging the kindness shown to him and assuring continued support for the success of his leadership.

During the gathering at Ateke Tom’s reception in Okochiri, Fubara emphasized that only significant achievements in the delivery of social services, key projects, and the maintenance of peace throughout the State would be associated with his administration.

The Governor said, “I identify with you, King Ateke Tom, and I want to thank you for standing with us. As I had said, the worst is over concerning the political crisis. What we are doing today is moving forward and advancing our State. And I am happy that you are one of my allies.

“I assure you the only thing that will be associated with our administration is success, success and more success.”

Fubara observed with great pleasure that King Ateke Tom’s celebration went beyond just offering drinks and food to friends.

He genuinely acknowledged God’s presence in the event and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon him.

He said: “We as a government, it is our duty to make sure that we support our own, more especially when you are contributing to peace and development of our State.

“When one marks 40, we say thank God. Somebody has marked 50, and by the special grace of God, King Ateke Tom is celebrating 60. So, I want to thank God for his life because it is only possible through God.”

Fubara said that, considering King Ateke Tom’s life and times, it was a miracle for him to have lived this long.

He said: “So, I am happy to tell you that we will continue to stand by you. Let me thank everyone that is here who has come to celebrate with our brother.

“Thank you for coming to support him. I know that as a man, nobody is perfect, but in his own little way, he tries as much as he can, to make peace his major gift to the people of Okrika. I know and I don’t need to be told how much he spends to make sure he makes people happy”.

Governor Fubara, who wished King Ateke Tom more glorious years on the throne, urged him to continue to promote peace and development not only in the Okochiri Kingdom but in the entire Okrika land.

He said: “I am happy to identify with our brother. He is celebrating three things. Firstly, his birthday; secondly, the special honour by the great people of Okrika and Okochiri; and thirdly, the one that they said I did. I didn’t do it as a person, it is the Office of the Governor that honoured him.”

Chief Abiye Sekibo, the former Minister of Transport and chairman of the occasion, mentioned in his opening remarks that the reception was indeed a special and significant one.

He also conveyed his gratitude to Governor Fubara for attending the event, emphasizing that the people of Okrika had made a collective decision to continue backing the governor in order to guarantee his success in office.