Danjuma Never Said That Army Is Taking Side With Any Ethnic Group – Kinsmen Reply Lagbaja

The kinsmen of elder statesman, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (Rtd), have stated that their son never said that the army was taking sides with any ethnic group.

The kinsmen stated this while responding to the comments made by Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

Naija News understands that Lagbaja, had during a television program, accused Danjuma of claiming that the army was taking sides with an ethnic group.

He said, “If General TY Danjuma comes up to accuse the military of taking sides, I understand that he has expectations, but the truth is that if there is a security infraction in Borno state, it is not everybody in Borno that is an enemy of the state.

“The Army does not go about asking people what their religion is or which ethnic group they belong to in carrying out their duty.

“We do it professionally, and you don’t expect us to go into a community, burn the whole place down, and kill everybody.”

Reacting to Lagbaja’s statement while addressing newsmen in Jalingo, Taraba state, Elder John Mamman, who spoke on behalf of the kinsmen, said, “I have listened to TY Danjuma’s comments in Takum during the installation of the Chief of Takum, and there was nowhere he mentioned that the Army was taking sides with any ethnic group.

“It is surprising that the Chief of Army Staff would attribute this to him.

“Maybe the Chief of Army Staff has an expectation of him, but the elder statesman never said the Army was supporting any ethnic group.

“Rather, he told the governor to be prepared for more litigations because those contending for the first-class chief in Takum will keep going to court.”