Cardoso Fires 25 Of 29 Directors In CBN

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, reportedly sacked 25 of the 29 directors inherited from the administration of embattled former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News learnt that the affected directors were heading various strategic departments under the directorates of the bank while the other unaffected four directors recently retired on attaining the statutory retirement age of 60.

Senior officials at the CBN who spoke with Daily Trust, disclosed that the departments are currently being manned by departmental coordinators acting in capacity of the sacked directors.

The officials added that the management had concluded plans to recruit new directors from outside the apex bank.

One of them said: “Why are the departments still being manned by departmental coordinators more than three months after the sack of the substantive directors?”

Another source said, “Since his (Cardoso’s) appointment, no director has been appointed. He has kept all vacant departments under the leadership of acting directors.”

Some of the directors affected by Cardoso’s storm at the apex bank include:

Dr Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management

Dr Mahmud Hassan, Director, Trade & Exchange;

Dr Ozoemena S. Nnaji, Director, Statistics

Chibuike D. Nwaegerue, Director, Other Financial Institutions Supervision

Chibuzo A. Efobi, Director, Payments System Management

Haruna Bala Mustafa, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation

Rakiya Shuaibu Mohammed, Director, Information Technology

Benjamin Nnadi, Director, Reserve Management

However, the CBN directors still in service are Rashida Jumoke Monguno, Corporate Secretariat; Aderinola Shonekan, Research, Omolara Duke, Financial Markets; Jimoh Musa Itopa; Capacity Development; Muhammad Abba, Human Resources; Rabiu Musa, Finance; Sirajuddin Kofo Salam-Alada, Legal Services; Blaise Ijebor, Risk Management and Lydia I. Alfa, Internal Audit.