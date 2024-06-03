Breaking: Labour In Closed-door Meeting With FG Over Minimum Wage Strike

Organised Labour leaders are currently at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for a closed-door meeting with Federal Government representatives.

Naija News learnt that a source who spoke with Punch on the latest development confirmed that the labour representatives are already with the FG representatives.

However, the source did not mention the names of the government representatives who attended the meeting with the labour leaders at the time of filing this report.

The source said, “We are also meeting with the government representative in the SGF office today. Already seated awaiting the government representative.”

Recall that some unions have shut their workplaces to comply with the directive of the two labour unions to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike.

On Friday, organised labour announced that it would commence a nationwide indefinite strike due to the Federal Government’s refusal to increase the proposed minimum wage from N60,000.

According to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, the strike will begin at midnight on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

In a joint statement, Ajaero and his Trade Union Congress counterpart, Festus Osifo, expressed their serious concerns and disappointment over the Federal Government’s failure to finalise and pass a new National Minimum Wage Act into law.