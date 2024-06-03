After Kano, Doctors From Another Northern State Back Out Of NLC, TUC Nationwide Strike

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Yobe State has chosen to disregard the nationwide indefinite strike called for by Organised Labour.

Naija News reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) embarked on an industrial strike on Monday, June 3, 2024, following their disagreement with the federal government over the new minimum wage.

However, the Yobe NMA has said that it is not an affiliate of organized labour.

Reports revealed that all tertiary, secondary, and primary hospitals in the state are operating normally, with medical staff providing care to patients as usual.

Explaining why they refused to join in the ongoing strike, the state chairman of the NMA, Dr Abubakar Kaumi Mala, told journalists the Yobe NMA is not affiliated with the NLC, which is why they are not participating in the industrial action.

“We’re not affiliated to the Nigeria Labour Congress. With due respect to the their struggle, we’re brothers in struggle as unionists, but we are not their affiliate.

“The health sector is so critical that we cannot shut it down,” he said.

Mala noted that all units, departments and every other aspect of the health system are open and accessible to the populace.

“All the healthcare professionals are working right now as all the facilities across the state are opened and they are giving 100% services,” Daily Post quoted the medical personnel saying.

Mala clarified that the NMA’s decision not to participate in the industrial action should not be misconstrued as aligning with the state government, as members are solely focused on delivering essential humanitarian services to the public.

“We are not romancing with the government,” he stated.

Earlier, the Kano State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) backed out of the ongoing nationwide strike by the NLC and TUC.

The medical practitioners in the mega city affirmed that they will continue to provide services despite the ongoing labour strike affecting various sectors.

Naija News reports that numerous establishments such as banks, hospitals, airports, and government offices have been closed nationwide due to the indefinite strike called by organized Labour.

Recall that the nationwide strike was initiated by organized Labour to push for the implementation of the N494,000 Minimum Wage by the Federal Government.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had earlier expressed concerns that meeting the N494,000 minimum wage demand could have severe economic repercussions and impact the welfare of millions of Nigerians.

The National Assembly leadership’s efforts to avert the strike were unsuccessful, leading to widespread mobilization of union affiliates.

However, on Monday (today), the Secretary of the NMA in Kano, Dr. Abdurrahman Ali, emphasized that the NMA is a professional organization separate from the NLC and will not participate in any strike actions.