BREAKING: Kano Doctors Back Out Of NLC Nationwide Strike

The Kano State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has backed out of the ongoing nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The medical practitioners in the mega city affirmed that they will continue to provide services despite the ongoing labour strike affecting various sectors.

Naija News reports that numerous establishments such as banks, hospitals, airports, and government offices have been closed nationwide due to the indefinite strike called by organized Labour.

Recall that the nationwide strike was initiated by organized Labour to push for the implementation of the N494,000 Minimum Wage by the Federal Government.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had earlier expressed concerns that meeting the N494,000 minimum wage demand could have severe economic repercussions and impact the welfare of millions of Nigerians.

The National Assembly leadership’s efforts to avert the strike were unsuccessful, leading to widespread mobilization of union affiliates.

However, on Monday (today), the Secretary of the NMA in Kano, Dr. Abdurrahman Ali, emphasized that the NMA is a professional organization separate from the NLC and will not participate in any strike actions.

“All doctors and medical practitioners will be on duty at their various hospitals. This may not be 100 per cent but we are not part of it. Of course, you may go there and discover that the person to bring out your file is also away but our members are on the ground,” he told Daily Trust.

It was reported earlier that patients at some public hospitals were stranded as most units provide skeletal services.