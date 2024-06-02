Resign From Office, You Are An Embarrassment To This Country – Okorie Blasts INEC Chairman

A former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chekwas Okorie, has called for the resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

Okorie stated that Yakubu had already been found guilty of contempt of court for refusing to obey a court order to recognise the current National Chairman of APGA, Edozie Njoku.

Naija News reports that the Supreme Court had declared Njoku authentic National Chairman, however, INEC reportedly failed to obey the court order.

Okorie shared his reservations while speaking to reporters at the Court of Appeal premises, where he and other top members of the party had gone to submit a petition at the weekend.

Advertisement

He said, “Professor Mahmood Yakubu, in a sane country, will not be the presiding officer of the highest democratic institution in the land, having been found guilty of contempt of court from November last year,” Okorie told reporters at the Court of Appeal premises, where he and other top members of the party had gone to submit a petition at the weekend.

“That the Court of Appeal arrested the sentencing does not remove the fact that he was already found guilty.

“And I want to say that arresting sentencing is another shocker because if a judgement has been given and awaiting sentencing the upper court is supposed to allow the lower court to fulfil its job.

Advertisement

“The constitution is clear on that. I’m calling out to Mahmood to leave that office. He is an embarrassment to this country. It is scandalising for a contemnor to remain as the Chairman of the highest democratic institution in Nigeria.”