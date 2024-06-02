Police Recover Gun, Ammunition From Fleeing Robbery Suspects In Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has successfully recovered a firearm from armed robbery suspects and arrested three individuals linked to the theft of iron rails, enhancing security operations within the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed these achievements in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to DSP Ndukwe, the incidents unfolded when operatives from the Awkunanaw Police Division responded to a distress call concerning an armed robbery at a residence in Awkunanaw on the night of May 29.

The prompt response of the police team thwarted the robbery, during which a locally fabricated double-barreled gun and two live cartridges were recovered, abandoned by one of the fleeing suspects.

Further bolstering their crime-fighting efforts, the Awkunanaw Division’s detectives made significant arrests on May 30 around 7:30 p.m.

The operation led to the apprehension of three suspects implicated in the vandalism and theft of iron rails from a pedestrian crossing bridge at the Holy Ghost/Ogbete Market in Enugu. The stolen items, though not fully quantified, were recovered following their arrests.

The statement emphasized that a thorough investigation is currently underway to capture other members of the gang involved in these criminal activities. DSP Ndukwe assured that the suspects would face prosecution upon the conclusion of the investigations.

The Commissioner of Police for Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, expressed gratitude to the community for its crucial role in these operations.

He commended the vigilant residents whose timely information about criminal activities significantly contributed to the success of the police interventions.

Commissioner Uzuegbu reiterated the importance of community support in combating crime and urged the public to continue cooperating with the police by reporting any suspicious activities or individuals promptly to law enforcement and other security agencies.

