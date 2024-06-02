Nigerian Commissioner Dies In Car Crash

Bauchi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ahmed Jalam, is dead.

Jalam reportedly died in a car accident alongside his driver on Saturday.

The unfortunate incident occured along the Misau-Darazo Road in Bauchi.

They were said to be travelling to Jalam, his country home in Dambam Local Government Area when the auto crash occurred.

Speaking on the development, the state governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, said “The commissioner’s death leaves a profound emptiness and casts a pall of mourning over the state as he was known for his dedication and commitment to service.

“Ahmad Jalam served as Commissioner for Religious Affairs in 2019 and was reappointed as a commissioner in 2023 and served in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs until his tragic death.”

The commissioner died at the age of 60 and is survived by wives and children.

According to Punch, his funeral prayer would take place on Sunday morning according to Islamic rites in his hometown, Jalam.