Gov Bala Mohammed Closes All Schools In Bauchi For Ramadan Fast

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has announced all schools in the state would be closed for Ramadan fast.

Naija News reports that State’s Ministry of Education Information Officer, Jalaludeen Maina, confirmed the development on Friday.

Maina said the school closure was in line with the state’s approved school calendar for the 2024-2025 academic session in the state.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi, Maina disclosed that the closure would start from March 1 to April 5.

Maina explained that the closure would affect all the institutions of learning, including all public and private primary, Junior and secondary schools, as well as higher institutions, in the state.

According to him, the State Government did not want the students, across primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, to observe the Ramadan fast while in school.

He further explained that all academic activities in the state would resume after the Ramadan fast.

“Yes, we are closing all our schools and this is included in our 2024-2025 approved calendar for the academic session that our students are not going to do the Ramadan fasting while in school.

“The five-week holiday is for Ramadan fasting and immediately after the fasting, they will resume and continue with their academics,” he said.