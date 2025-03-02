Man Beats His Wife To Death Over Ramadan Food In Bauchi

The Bauchi State command of the Nigeria Police Force has initiated an investigation into the tragic death of a 24-year-old woman who was reportedly beaten to death by her 50-year-old husband during a domestic dispute concerning preparations for Ramadan food.

As stated by the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Ahmed Wakili, this unfortunate incident took place on March 1, 2025, at approximately 11:30 pm in the Fadamam Mada area, adjacent to Government Girls College, Bauchi.

The accused, Alhaji Nuru Isah, a businessman operating at the Bauchi Central Market, allegedly assaulted his second wife, Wasila Abdullahi, following a disagreement regarding the ingredients and fruits intended for their Ramadan fast-breaking meal.

Naija News understands that the confrontation intensified, leading Isah to reportedly strike Wasila with a cane, resulting in her collapsing and losing consciousness within their residence.

She was subsequently transported to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Teaching Hospital, where medical staff confirmed her death.

“Police have arrested the suspect and recovered the cane used in the assault as evidence.

“The victim’s body has been deposited in the mortuary pending an autopsy.

“Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, has assured the public that justice will be served.

“He also used the opportunity to emphasize the dangers of domestic violence, calling on the community to uphold respect, empathy, and understanding in family life,” the statement added.

The police urged residents to report cases of domestic abuse, stressing that violence within the home is a crime with serious consequences.