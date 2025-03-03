APC Creating More Hardship Instead Of Lifting Nigeria Out Of Poverty – Gov Mohammed

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has called upon the newly elected officials of the North-East Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to formulate effective strategies aimed at ensuring the party’s success in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

According to him, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is creating more hardship in the country instead of creating more jobs and lifting the people out of poverty.

Naija News reports that the PDP chieftain stated this during the inauguration ceremony for the North-East Zonal PDP officials held in Bauchi on Monday.

Governor Mohammed, represented by his deputy, Mohammed Auwal Jatau, asserted that the APC has failed the Nigerian populace and must be removed from power.

Mohammed expressed his discontent with the leadership of the APC, emphasizing that Nigeria has experienced a significant deterioration in living standards under their governance.

He said: “The APC, in its years of governance, has failed to deliver on its promises. Rather than creating jobs, the party is creating more hardship. Instead of lifting Nigerians out of poverty, their government has deepened the suffering of families, leaving them to struggle with hunger and economic hardship.”

He emphasized that the newly inaugurated zonal officials of the PDP must take the lead in initiatives aimed at restoring hope and confidence among the Nigerian populace, characterizing their responsibilities as vital to reclaiming the nation’s future from mismanagement and incompetence.

Governor Mohammed urged PDP leaders to recognise the weight of their responsibility in ensuring the party’s success: “The next election is not just about political power—it is about the future of our children, the security of our people, and the well-being of every Nigerian. It is about creating a country where no one is left behind and where Nigerians finally experience leadership that meets their needs.”

The newly inaugurated officials of the PDP were further assured by Governor Mohammed of his administration’s unwavering support in fulfilling the party’s objectives.

In response, the newly sworn-in North-East Zonal Chairman of the PDP, Babangida Umar, recognized the significant challenges that lie ahead.

He committed to working diligently and collaboratively to realize the party’s goals within the region.