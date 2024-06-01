Video: Aisha Yesufu Refuses To Stand During Rendition Of Re-introduced National Anthem

Nigerian activist and politician, Aisha Yesufu, has openly opposed the newly adopted national anthem, ‘Nigeria We Hail Thee’.

Naija News reported that President Bola Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law on Wednesday, reinstating the old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

A video making the rounds on social media shows the activist sitting while others stood during the recitation of the new anthem at an event.

Most guests at the event were visibly astonished by Aisha’s display, as seen in the video.

Aisha shared a video clip of the moment on her official X handle with the caption, “Not my anthem.”

Similarly, Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has frowned at the decision of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, to reinstate the old national anthem.

In a post via X on Thursday, Kate Henshaw faulted the timing of the change and questioned how returning to the old anthem would tackle the country’s hardships.

According to the movie star, the country is facing “excoriating hardship and lack of good governance on every level.”

She sarcastically wrote: “In the midst of excoriating hardship & lack of good governance on every level but not to worry, going back to a colonial anthem will be a soothing balm and inject patriotism back into our veins, a much needed drug.”

In another post, Henshaw wrote, “The labour of our heroes past… o ti lo [is gone].”