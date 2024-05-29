Nigeria News
BREAKING: Tinubu Signs Bill Returning Old National Anthem Into Law
President Bola Tinubu has approved the National Anthem Bill 2024, reinstating the old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”
Naija News reports that Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this on Wednesday at a joint session of the National Assembly marking the Silver Jubilee Of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.
Senate President Akpabio explained that the session’s main purpose is to launch the new national anthem, and President Tinubu will not be making a speech as he needs to depart to launch the Abuja metro line.
The Senate and the House of Representatives had already passed the bill in separate sessions.
The old anthem “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” was replaced with the current one “Arise, O Compatriots in 1978.
Read the old anthem below:
Nigeria we hail thee,
Our own dear native land,
Though tribe and tongue may differ,
In brotherhood we stand,
Nigerians all, and proud to serve
Our sovereign Motherland.
Our flag shall be a symbol
That truth and justice reign,
In peace or battle honour’d,
And this we count as gain,
To hand on to our children
A banner without stain.
Grant this our one request,
Help us to build a nation
Where no man is oppressed,
And so with peace and plenty
Nigeria may be blessed.