National Anthem: ‘In The Midst Of Excoriating Hardship’ – Kate Henshaw Slams Tinubu Govt

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has frowned at the decision of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, to reinstate the old national anthem.

Naija News reported that Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law on Wednesday, reinstating the old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”

In a post via X on Thursday, Kate Henshaw faulted the timing of the change and questioned how returning to the old anthem would tackle the country’s hardships.

According to the movie star, the country is facing “excoriating hardship and lack of good governance on every level.”

She sarcastically wrote: “In the midst of excoriating hardship & lack of good governance on every level but not to worry, going back to a colonial anthem will be a soothing balm and inject patriotism back into our veins, a much needed drug.”

In another post, Henshaw wrote, “The labour of our heroes past… o ti lo [is gone].”

Meanwhile, President Tinubu, speaking during a 2022 interview marking Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary, disclosed his personal favouritism towards the then-former national anthem, ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’, rather than ‘Arise Oh Compatriots’.

According to Saharareporters, he expressed his wish to discard ‘Arise Oh Compatriots’ in favour of ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’ if he had the authority to do so.

Tinubu said in the interview: “In fact, if I have my way, I would bring back our old, first national anthem. That described us much more better. I don’t know why we changed it. It is about service it is about diversity, it is about commitment to value and nation-building, so that is my message.”